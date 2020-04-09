Pennsylvania Skill Announces $250,000 Donation To Food Banks

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Pennsylvania Skill, whose skill games are manufactured by Pace-O-Matic and Miele Manufacturing, donated $250,000 to Feeding Pennsylvania, the state association of Feeding America Food Banks, to help the growing number of families struggling with food insecurity during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The donation will pay for an average of 750,000 meals for needy families across the state.

The money from Pennsylvania Skill will be distributed among Feeding PA’s nine member food banks that serve all 67 counties. All are seeing an alarming rise in need as a result of the economic instability caused by COVID-19. New unemployment claims surpassed 800,000 in Pennsylvania and many of these people are finding that they need food assistance to make ends meet.

“On behalf of our member food banks, Feeding Pennsylvania is incredibly grateful for the generous contribution from Pennsylvania Skill,” said Jane Clements-Smith, executive director of Feeding Pennsylvania. “We know that while unemployment numbers skyrocket, the need for essentials, including food, will only increase, and thanks to donors like Pennsylvania Skill, we will continue to work to ensure that no one in Pennsylvania goes without nutritious food.”

Pennsylvania Skill is made up of the operators and locations that carry legal skill games from Pace-O-Matic and manufactured by Miele Manufacturing.

The charitable food network continues to ramp up efforts to meet the increasing need, but this crisis response has also resulted in a significant financial burden for the food banks in procuring additional food, supplies and transportation.

Food banks have urgently relied upon the generosity of donors to support these costs, which include supplies to ensure the health and safety of their employees, volunteers, and the clients they serve. Furthermore, the food banks have continued to see a rise in the cost of food from manufacturers going up from between 25 to 40 percent due to consumer demand. The need for donors will continue as this crisis response is anticipated to last for months.

“This is a time when we all must do whatever we can to assist our neighbors and communities,” said Nicole Miele, who runs Pennsylvania Skill Charitable Giving. “Even before our current economic hardship, one in six children in this state was at risk of hunger. This is a huge need and we want to help.”

Like many industries, Pennsylvania Skill and its customers have been forced to temporarily shut down during the coronavirus crisis. Despite those economic hardships, Pennsylvania Skill understands money invested in organizations such as Feeding Pennsylvania is critical.

The Feeding Pennsylvania funding is the largest single contribution Pennsylvania Skill has made. Through its charitable giving, the organization regularly donates to community organization, including food banks, volunteer fire departments and social service organizations.

Pace-O-Matic’s Pennsylvania Skill products are manufactured by Miele Manufacturing in Williamsport. Pennsylvania Skill games are helping to support and grow businesses that were struggling and are now thriving and creating jobs. The revenue generated by our games has become a lifeline to fraternal clubs and organizations across the Commonwealth, including American Legions, VFWs and local fire companies. Pennsylvania Skill has donated nearly one million dollars to local charities, including food banks, children’s hospitals and senior centers.

