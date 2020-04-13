Thousands without power as storms roar through Pennsylvania

April 13, 2020 AP Wire State

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of utility customers in Pennsylvania were without power Monday as severe storms knocked down trees and utility lines across the state.

The storms containing heavy rains, lightning and strong winds were also expected to cause flooding in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. The rain was expected to continue throughout most of the day, with steady winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of up to 50 mph.

Roughly 37,000 utility customers were without power late Monday morning.