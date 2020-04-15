Pennsylvania reports 63 new COVID-19 deaths

By MARK SCOLFORO and MICHAEL RUBINKAM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania health officials on Wednesday reported 63 new deaths of people with COVID-19, raising the statewide toll to 647, as the prison system prepared to release inmates in an effort to contain the new virus.

Seven inmates were in the first group slated for release Wednesday, Corrections Secretary John Wetzel told reporters in a conference call. Gov. Tom Wolf had previously authorized the early release of as many as 1,800 inmates under his reprieve authority.

“I’m a little slammed right now,” said Wetzel, who is personally reviewing each inmate proposed for release.

The Department of Corrections plans to post the names of released inmates and the counties they are going back to. Inmates will be confined to their homes or sent to halfway houses.

Pennsylvania’s state prisons hold about 44,000 inmates. The department said 23 employees and 17 inmates have so far tested positive for the new coronavirus, with one death from COVID-19.

The dead inmate was identified as a client of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, a legal group that works to exonerate people who say they were wrongly convicted.

Rudolph Sutton, 67, an inmate at Phoenix state prison in Montgomery County, died April 8. He was serving a life sentence for murder. He was among 14 inmates at Phoenix who contracted the virus, according to the Wolf administration.

“Mr. Sutton should never have been incarcerated in the first place,” Nilam Sanghvi, legal director of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, said in a written statement. “As an innocent man who served 30 years for a crime he did not commit, his tragic death underscores the urgent need for the governor, the Department of Corrections, the Legislature, and the courts to act quickly so that another factually innocent person does not risk death in prison due to COVID-19. “

Eligible inmates are serving time for nonviolent offenses and are within months of their scheduled release. The Corrections Department said it is seeking input from judges and prosecutors, and not all eligible inmates will be released. Wetzel said it’s unclear how long the process will take.

The Corrections Department believes those who are being let out before their minimum sentence has been completed will eventually have to return to serve the rest of it.

Currently about 300 state prison employees are off the job, pending medical tests or waiting out a two-week isolation period.

The prison system has been feeding inmates in cells and controlling all movement to achieve social distancing since late March.

CASES

More than 1,100 additional people tested positive for the coronavirus, for a new statewide total of nearly 26,500, according to the Department of Health.

The number of new virus infections has declined in recent days, and state Health Secretary Dr. Levine has said “the curve has been flattened significantly” after weeks of social distancing.

Gov. Tom Wolf closed schools and nonessential businesses and ordered people to stay home.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

STATE TAX RELIEF

The Wolf administration said it’s easing up on tax enforcement during the pandemic.

The Department of Revenue said it will pause payments on existing payment plans on request; offer flexible terms for new payment plans; suspend or reduce automatic enforcement of liens, wage garnishments and use of private collection agencies; and take other steps to offer relief to individual and business taxpayers.

The measures will last through at least July 15, the agency said Wednesday.

The Department of Revenue previously extended the deadline for taxpayers to file their 2019 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns from April 15 to July 15.

