Pennsylvania American Water Recommends Building Operators and Schools Flush Pipes to Maintain Water Quality

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apr 29, 2020–
Pennsylvania American Water remains committed to keeping our customers informed as we continue to deliver, clean, safe and reliable water and wastewater services to you during the COVID-19 public health emergency. In light of the Commonwealth’s announced plans for phased reopening, the company encourages building owners and operators to adopt a proactive approach that includes flushing stagnant water from facility pipes.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
As buildings reopen, businesses, school districts and property management teams will begin the process of restarting building systems that have been dormant for a significant amount of time. Extended periods of inactivity can cause lead leaching or legionella growth in a building’s water system, and taking proper steps can help minimize potential exposure to both of these contaminants. will help in making sure water systems and equipment are in working order and in maintaining water quality.
Pennsylvania American Water encourages building owners and operators whose facilities have been closed to adopt a proactive approach that includes proper flushing procedures, assuring the presence of disinfectant residuals, adjustment of hot water temperature, and proper maintenance of building plumbing and heating/cooling systems. Proper flushing of plumbing before reoccupying these buildings is essential to maintain water quality and should be performed biweekly while the building is closed, if possible, and again the weekend before opening.
Consistent with EPA and industry guidance, Pennsylvania American Water recommends the flushing of pipes to maintain water quality, including:
For additional information on flushing, see American Water’s ; the Environmental Protection Agency’s ; the Center for Disease Control ; or the .
Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit and follow American Water on , and .
View source version on businesswire.com:
CONTACT: Northeast PA
Susan Turcmanovich, External Affairs Manager
C: 570-332-6726
[email protected]/Central PA
Maggie Sheely, External Affairs Manager
C: 717-317-3762
Gary Lobaugh, External Affairs Manager
C: 724-873-3674
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT STATE/LOCAL OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES UTILITIES ENVIRONMENT NATURAL RESOURCES ENERGY
SOURCE: Pennsylvania American Water
Copyright Business Wire 2020.
PUB: 04/29/2020 12:49 PM/DISC: 04/29/2020 12:49 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005676/en