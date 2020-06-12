Keeping Pennsylvania Motorists Safe with ASCO Transfer Switches

June 11, 2020 AP Wire State

Summary

Every day, more than 500,000 motorists, bus drivers, and truckers traverse the 552 miles of highways that make up the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Safe passage requires lighting at interchanges, tunnels, and other infrastructure. Satisfying drivers and passengers requires efficient tolling and convenient hospitality services.

For more than 70 years, motorists and commercial carriers have benefited from backup power solutions deployed by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. ASCO equipment and services have long been part of this story. Today, Pennsylvania motorists take for granted the safety and convenience that result from ASCO equipment and services. Turnpike managers and staff enjoy peace-of-mind knowing that ASCO provides reliable switchgear, valuable upgrades, and quality services for all its critical power needs.

Key Facts

Key Objectives

Increase resilience against loss of:

ASCO Solution

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email , or visit .

