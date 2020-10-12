🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to travel to Johnstown on Tuesday, his first visit to Pennsylvania following his positive coronavirus test a few days after he was last in the battleground state.

The evening rally is at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, in a coal and steel county that, once a supporter of Democrats, delivered a 37 percentage-point victory for Trump in the 2016 election.

The county also delivered strong results for Republicans in the 2018 election and, in recent weeks, Republicans overtook Democrats for the edge in the county’s voter registration.

Trump’s visit follows a visit there by Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who also visited Erie on Saturday.

Since 2016, Democratic registration has shrunk in Cambria County by more than 7,000, while Republican registration has risen by more than 6,000.

Trump was resuming campaign travel Monday after he was hospitalized and then quarantined at the White House following his positive test.

Some recent Pennsylvania polls show Trump and Biden in a competitive race, while others have Biden slightly ahead.

Trump won Pennsylvania by a little over 44,000 votes in 2016 — less than 1 percentage point — and Democrats hope Biden’s outreach to the middle class and efforts to frame the race as Scranton vs. Park Avenue will yield better results in places like Cambria County.