Customers of can rest assured of the quality of their tap water, as 18 of the company’s water treatment plants were recently recognized with 20-Year Directors Awards from the for 20 consecutive years of water quality excellence. The national awards, which honor efforts to continuously optimize water treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were by the American Water Works Association.

“Safe, clean, and reliable tap water is critical to our customers and communities, which is why Pennsylvania American Water holds ourselves to high standards and is a proud and longstanding member of the Partnership for Safe Water,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “We remind our customers that the next time they turn on their tap, please remember there’s a team in your community dedicated to delivering tap water that is safe, clean, reliable, and that meets or exceeds state and federal drinking water standards.”

This year, 18 Pennsylvania American Water treatment plants from around the Commonwealth received this prestigious award. A full list of the company’s awards can be viewed The company recently released a recognizing its award-winning drinking water facilities featuring several of the employees who play a vital role in the company’s water quality success.

“We’re proud of our incredible team of expert scientists, treatment plant operators and engineers that support our water systems,” Doran continued. “This impressive award demonstrates their dedication and commitment to protecting the health and safety of our customers over the past 20 years and beyond.”

The following Pennsylvania American Water treatment plants were recognized this year for maintaining the Phase III Directors Award status for 20 years:

Nationally, just over 400 surface water treatment plants are part of the Partnership for Safe Water Program, a voluntary effort that is designed to increase protection against microbial contamination through treatment optimization.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

