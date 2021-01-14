🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee passed House Bill 38, a desperate attempt to gerrymander our Commonwealth’s courts. The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder, issued the following joint statement:

“Judicial gerrymandering further fractures our democracy. Statewide judges make decisions that impact all Pennsylvanians, and all Pennsylvanians should have an equal say in who holds these positions of power. In a democracy, voters choose our leaders, not the other way around. We vehemently oppose the distortion and gerrymandering of Pennsylvania’s court system, proposed in House Bill 38.”

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PA AFL-CIO