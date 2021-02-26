🔊 Listen to this

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal investigators have charged two people from the Philadelphia suburbs with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol last month during the violent riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

An FBI affidavit filed last week says a former romantic partner of Ridley Park resident Richard Michetti alerted authorities about his presence a day after the Jan. 6 event, and photos showed him inside the Rotunda.

The affidavit says Michetti told the informant he was there to protest the election results, saying in a text several hours after the siege began: “If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron.”

He’s charged with trespassing, violent entry and disorderly conduct, and obstruction of Congress. A message seeking comment was left for his public defender.

Authorities also charged Raechel Genco of Levittown with trespassing on Capitol grounds. The FBI claims she traveled to Washington with , who had previously been charged with allegedly pushing over a fence and knocking an officer to the ground.

Court records did not include a lawyer for Genco, and she did not appear to have a listed phone number.