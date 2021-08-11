🔊 Listen to this

TUNKHANNOCK — Leaders of Commonwealth Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and numerous elected officials Tuesday said they are working together to sustain emergency room services on the campus of Tyler Memorial Hospital.

A news release stated planning for this transition will continue over the coming weeks.

“Our team is really proud of the local leadership at Tyler Memorial Hospital and legislators for their commitment to the community they serve,” said Keara Klinepeter, executive deputy secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Health. “It was an honor to support their effort to find a workable solution to continue providing healthcare services in Tunkhannock.”

Tyler Memorial Hospital recently announced its intent to end inpatient acute care and surgical services and transition the facility to an ambulatory care campus on or before Oct. 23, 2021.

Healthcare resources to help people get well and live healthier will remain in Tunkhannock with the services the community has demonstrated it wants to use such as imaging, outpatient care and diagnostic services.

Commonwealth Health also expressed an interest and desire to provide emergency room services onsite and is working closely with the Department of Health to find a workable option.

“We appreciate the work of the Department of Health to support rural health innovation and alternative delivery models,” said State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township. “The department has been responsive to the leadership of Commonwealth Health, business and community leaders, as well as elected officials at the state, county, and municipal level who have advocated for emergency services to remain in Tunkhannock. Local access to care is critical to our residents.”

Although Tyler Memorial Hospital’s inpatient utilization has steadily declined over the past few years — the average inpatient daily census is only two or three patients — the facility continues to be a hub for emergency services, outpatient care, and diagnostic services.

Commonwealth Health seeks to continue to provide the array of services that reflect the level of care the community is currently using.

State Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, said: “The ability of Commonwealth Health to continue to provide emergency medical services on the Tyler campus would help support the health and well-being of the residents of Tunkhannock and Wyoming County. Thank you to Commonwealth Health for your willingness to sustain this vital resource. The collaboration we as elected officials had while working with Commonwealth Health and the Department of Health demonstrates that our voices were heard on behalf of our constituency.”

CHS said many emergency services can be effectively managed at an emergency department that isn’t adjacent to an inpatient hospital and without the need for transfer to a traditional hospital setting. Specialty trained emergency physicians, registered nurses and other patient care providers would be on-site to deliver care.

The news release stated designation as an emergency room allows the facility to receive individuals by ambulance, to evaluate and provide medical screening for patients. Patients requiring more complex care — such as surgery, childbirth and advanced diagnostic services — would be stabilized and transported to a nearby hospital.

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Middleburg, also expressed his support for the plans.

“As the only emergency medical provider in Wyoming County, Tyler Memorial Hospital is a vital part of the community’s safety net,” Keller said. “The continuation of Commonwealth Health’s ER services means sustained access to local, quality care for rural communities in the region.”

Commonwealth Health Emergency Medical Services (CHEMS) will continue to station an ambulance on site for timely response to emergencies and facilitating any needed transfers. Acute inpatient, surgery and emergency care are readily available at Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.