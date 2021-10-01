🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Kingston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested a man on drug trafficking offenses following a seven-month investigation.

Rasheem “Surf” Riley, 40, was busted when drug agents, along with Wilkes-Barre Police Anti-Crime Unit, executed a search warrant at his Pringle Street residence Friday morning.

A search warrant was executed after Riley allegedly distributed quantities of fentanyl and heroin in the Kingston area since March, according to police.

A search of Riley’s residence allegedly uncovered quantities of fentanyl and heroin, marijuana, packaging materials and more than $65,000 in cash.

Riley was arraigned by District Judge James J. Haggerty in Kingston on six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and four counts of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $1 million bail.

— By Ed Lewis