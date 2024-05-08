Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — The Diamond City Partnership (DCP) announced the return of the Sunsets on South Main (SOMA) Happy Hour Series, set to ignite the streets of Wilkes-Barre with music and community spirit. Launching on Thursday, May 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the vibrant Midtown Village, 41 S. Main St., this year’s series promises to be better than ever.
The Sunsets on SOMA Happy Hour Series has consistently drawn friendly faces year after year, and this season is no exception. With live music performances, adult beverages available for purchase from Susquehanna Brewing Company and Boozy B’s, engaging activities like cornhole, and ample outdoor seating to soak in the atmosphere, attendees are in for a fun, summer evening in our center-city.
Spanning from May through September, the Sunsets on SOMA series will take place on the third Thursday of each month. The lineup for this season promises a diverse range of musical talents, ensuring there’s something to suit every taste:
• May 16 – Triple Fret
• June 20 – The Music Room
• July 18 – Room 206
• Aug. 15 – Stay tuned
• Sept. 19 – Joe Burke & Co.
For information about upcoming events, visit downtownwilkesbarre.org.