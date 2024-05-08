🔊 Listen to this

The Sunsets on South Main (SOMA) Happy Hour Series will return to Wilkes-Barre with music and community spirit from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Midtown Village, 41 S. Main St.

WILKES-BARRE — The Diamond City Partnership (DCP) announced the return of the Sunsets on South Main (SOMA) Happy Hour Series, set to ignite the streets of Wilkes-Barre with music and community spirit. Launching on Thursday, May 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the vibrant Midtown Village, 41 S. Main St., this year’s series promises to be better than ever.

The Sunsets on SOMA Happy Hour Series has consistently drawn friendly faces year after year, and this season is no exception. With live music performances, adult beverages available for purchase from Susquehanna Brewing Company and Boozy B’s, engaging activities like cornhole, and ample outdoor seating to soak in the atmosphere, attendees are in for a fun, summer evening in our center-city.

Spanning from May through September, the Sunsets on SOMA series will take place on the third Thursday of each month. The lineup for this season promises a diverse range of musical talents, ensuring there’s something to suit every taste:

• May 16 – Triple Fret

• June 20 – The Music Room

• July 18 – Room 206

• Aug. 15 – Stay tuned

• Sept. 19 – Joe Burke & Co.

Shelby Monk, Marketing and Event Coordinator at DCP, extends a warm invitation to the entire community: “Join us in the heart of downtown for this electrifying concert and happy hour series, and continue the festivities with a delightful dinner in our international dining district. Sunsets on SOMA is a cornerstone of our ‘Downtown Rebound’ initiative, designed to inject life, vitality and vibrancy back into our center city while supporting our local restaurant and retail businesses.”

DCP expresses heartfelt gratitude to Geisinger, the presenting sponsor of this series, as well as to The Luzerne County Visitor’s Bureau, Susquehanna Brewing Company, and Fidelity Bank for their invaluable support.

For information about upcoming events, visit downtownwilkesbarre.org.