The group ‘Art to Heart’ presents details regarding their Community Impact Project at Wednesday night’s Junior Leadership Northeast graduation ceremony at the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts.

Junior Leadership Northeast Class of 2024 graduates walked across the stage at the F.M. Kirby Center to begin Wednesday night’s graduation ceremony. Program coordinator Cassidy Taylor greeted students as they headed to their seats.

WILKES-BARRE — Students who participated in the Junior Leadership Northeast (JLNE) program over the past year were honored in a special graduation ceremony on Wednesday at the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts.

The class included 68 high school juniors from 15 area schools. In addition to attending daylong hands-on seminars throughout the school year, the students were tasked with applying their new skills to craft Community Impact Projects that would help one or more of the region’s underserved groups.

Following the students’ welcome procession across the Kirby Center stage, guests were greeted by JLNE Executive Director Jessica Cronauer. She thanked the higher education institutions that have supported JLNE’s goals over the past year.

“These local higher education institutions understand the value of our students and what they mean to the future of this region,” said Cronauer. “They continue to generously invest in making their colleges accessible to all of them, hosting us on their campuses this year, and showing the kids what kind of potential we have here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Cronauer knew that the guests in attendance wanted to hear from the students who were graduating from the program, so she stepped aside to introduce Mario Belza, of Wyoming Area, and Summer Larrabee, of Scranton Prep.

Both Belza and Larrabee were JLNE participants themselves, and served as the graduation’s masters of ceremonies. The duo walked on stage in style, performing a rehearsed handshake before heading to the microphone to get the Community Impact Project presentations underway.

Ten projects in total were developed by the students, who were separated into teams of six or seven members. They focused on a variety of topics and provided important services to the community.

Each student had the opportunity to speak at the event regarding their role in their team’s project. They took audience members through each step of their process, from gaining legitimacy when talking to local businesses to carrying out intricate community events.

According to Cronauer, the Class of 2024 spent a combined 800 hours bringing their Community Impact Projects to life. When all was said and done, their projects brought in $12,000 to the charities the students worked with, not to mention an additional $5,000 in in-kind donations.

Cronauer succinctly reinforced the good each of the ten JLNE groups had done for the area through the Community Impact Projects

“Because of their work this year, local parks are cleaned and trees will grow tall and strong on the banks of the Susquehanna River. Students with autism were granted a safe place to have fun and be their truest selves. Young children have new books and have learned to love reading.

“Those who are victims of abuse will be comforted and have more light shone on their trauma in the services for their recovery. Homeless teenagers and struggling men and women were given supplies for basic needs that so many of us take for granted.

“You’ve improved the shortage of and driven awareness to a critical blood supply. Those suffering with mental illness found peace in art. So many of the hungry were fed, and starving children will eat hot, nutritious meals.”

Cronauer continued, in summation of these efforts, “I think that’s a job very well done.”

After the participating students had their say, the ceremony proceeded in a more traditional graduation format. Certificates were presented to the students by Cronauer, JLNE Director of Marketing & Alumni Relations Nicole Hurchick, JLNE Program Coordinator Cassidy Taylor, and JLNE Finance & Administrative Associate Jyllian Marinelli.

It was a trio of students who best summarized what lies ahead for JLNE. Mia Altavilla of Wyoming Area, Damon Iracki of Wyoming Valley West and Jameson Sciandra of Scranton Prep offered a statement in unison when given the opportunity to speak.

“To the Class of 2025,” they said together, “you have some big shoes to fill.”