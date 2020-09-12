WB Area CTC nursing program has confirmed case of COVID-19

September 11, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, News
By Mark Guydish [email protected]
PLAINS TWP. — Confirmation that a student had tested positive for COVID-19 prompted the practical nursing program at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center to shut down Friday, CTC Administrative Director Anthony Guariglia confirmed.

He stressed the program is physically separate from the high school career and technical classes, with only one door connecting the two sections, and said that door is locked to prevent cross over.

“We are following every procedure and mandate from the state department of health, the department of education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Guariglia said.

The CTC added a separate location nearby on Route 315 this year to make sure nursing students could stay at least 6-feet apart. That location houses first year nursing students, and was not closed because the student who tested positive was not in that group.

Guariglia said the center does daily temperature checks and the student who tested positive was asymptomatic, but apparently got tested and reported to nursing program director Gail Holby that the results were positive. Holby sent out an email explaining closure of all classes at the CTC building Friday so it could be deep cleaned and fogged with disinfectant. Classes were to be held Friday remotely via Zoom.

The rooms will receive additional disinfecting and classes should resume Monday.

Guariglia said the center is working with the state to conduct contact tracing of the student, who is in 14-day isolation. If the school can confirm who else was in close proximity to the student at they school, they will also be put in 14-day quarantine and learn at home.

