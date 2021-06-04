🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Board of Elections has released a PDF including the complete breakdown of votes cast in May’s primary election, including write-in votes, ahead of Friday’s official certification of the votes.

The PDF, which can be found on the county’s website, remains technically unofficial until Friday morning’s special meeting of the Board of Elections, which will be held at 9 a.m. via Zoom.

Those interested in viewing the meeting can do so by going to https://www.luzernecounty.org/electionsboard. Alternatively, if you do not have a computer that is Zoom accessible, you can call in to hear the meeting by calling 833-548-0276, and then entering in the webinar ID, 992 4639 7610, followed by the passcode, 845024.

The PDF released by the county on Thursday night has a complete list of individuals who received write-in votes.

It perhaps does not come as a surprise that these write-in ballots were not enough to upset any of the larger elections the Times Leader followed — especially not for the handful of write-in ballots cast for former President Donald Trump or Harambe, a now-deceased gorilla.

The Times Leader will have more information about the certification on Friday.