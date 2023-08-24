🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Plains Township woman who falsely accused a former Luzerne County corrections officer of sexually assaulting her was sentenced to up to two years in prison Thursday.

Christine Cromer, 42, of Maffett Street, listed the sexual assault allegations in a protection-from abuse petition against the former correction’s officer she filed on Sept. 30, 2022, according to court records.

The former correction’s officer during Cromer’s sentencing hearing before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. said she stalked him, went through is household garbage and nearly cost him his career as he obtained another law enforcement position.

He said Cromer, “destroyed my reputation with false statements made against me.”

Cromer’s PFA petition was eventually dismissed when she failed to appear for a court proceeding in January 2023.

County detectives Charles Balogh and Neil Murphy charged Cromer after confirming the dates she listed when she was sexually assaulted were inconsistent with the correction’s officer who had an alibi on each date. For one instance, the correction’s officer was in another state when Cromer claimed she was assaulted, court records say.

Cromer was sentenced to four-months to two years in jail on charges of unsworn falsification and harassment. She pled no contest to the charges July 6.

Sklarosky noted it was the second time Cromer had provided false information against a law enforcement officer.

In July 2019, Cromer was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to nine-to-23 months in jail after she was convicted by a jury of falsely accusing state police troopers of rape while she worked as a beverage server at Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino in 2017.