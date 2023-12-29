🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Conference landed five players on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 4A team.

Wyoming Area senior running back Aaron Crossley, Nanticoke Area senior running back Zack Fox and senior defensive end Jaidyn Johnson and Dallas senior wide receiver Zach Paczewski and junior kicker Rowan Laubach were chosen through voting of writers who cover high school football.

The Class 4A team was released Friday morning. The Class 5A and 6A teams will be released Friday afternoon.

The Class A, 2A and 3A all-state teams were released Thursday. The WVC didn’t have any players selected in those classifications.

Crossley had 1,843 yards and 26 touchdowns rushing this season and 4,506 and 56 TDs for his career. Crossley, who will continue his football career at Lehigh University, was also one of the best linebackers in the conference.

Fox ran finished with 1,877 yards and 24 touchdowns on 228 carries, posting his third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season. He also became Nanticoke Area’s all-time leading rusher, breaking a record that stood for 20 years. Fox was selected as an offensive athlete.

Johnson also forged his way into the Nanticoke Area record books. Incredibly quick off the ball, he set the school record for sacks in a season with 27 and also eclipsed the school’s all-time mark. Johnson also contributed on offense as a tight end and had two TD catches.

Paczewski posted 54 receptions for 989 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding a pair of interceptions on defense. A three-sport standout, Paczewski has committed to play baseball at Division I Radford University in Virginia.

Laubach led all WVC kickers with 56 points during the regular season while handling the duties for the first time. He connected on three field goals, including a long of 42 yards, and booted the winning points in two PIAA 4A state victories.

The Lackawanna Football Conference had two players selected to the Class 4A all-state team — Valley View junior linebacker Gianni Marino and North Pocono senior kicker Brady Mapes.

On Thursday, Lackawanna Trail and Dunmore each had three players selected all-state while Scranton Prep had one.

In Class A, Trail had senior running back Lukas Gimble, sophomore offensive lineman Cooper Patterson and junior defensive back Max Kimmel chosen.

In Class 2A, Dunmore had three seniors picked. Danny Pigga was chosen as an offensive athlete, Chris Conte made the team as a defensive lineman and Nick Donvito was selected as a linebacker.

Scranton Prep senior linebacker Andrew Summa was selected to the Class 3A squad.