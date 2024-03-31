🔊 Listen to this

The 2023 Wyoming Valley Conference high school baseball season demonstrated how thin the line is between victory and defeat.

Hazleton Area edged Pittston Area for the Division 1 championship, while Holy Redeemer won Division 2 going away. Dallas finished fourth in Division 1, yet was the last team standing.

Hazleton Area was bumped off in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A state playoffs. Redeemer didn’t even get to states as the Royals were upset by Riverside in the District 2 Class 3A tournament.

As for Dallas, the Mountaineers played for the Class 4A state championship … barely. The Mountaineers escaped with a 3-2 semifinal victory over Scranton Prep in the district playoffs.

Hazleton Area, Dallas and Pittston Area are all expected to battle for the Division 1 title once again. Redeemer is the prohibitive favorite in Division 2. Many other Division 2 teams are retooling this year.

The WVC season starts Tuesday with a marquee matchup — Hazleton Area at Dallas — weather permitting.

DIVISION 1

Berwick

Coach: Eric May

Class: 4A

District 2 titles: 2 (last 2008)

2023 WVC record: 2-12 Div. 1, 8th; 3-18 overall

2023 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Honesdale L 11-0

Home field: North Berwick Field, Heights Road, Berwick

Key returning players: Seniors – Gabe Evensen; Juniors – Kamdyn Mausteller, Cole Phillips, Luke Sult

Outlook: The Dawgs lost their top pitcher and top two hitters to graduation. They relied on on a mixture of seniors and sophomores in 2023. Evensen is the only returner with any significant offensive numbers. Phillips was second in innings pitch last season while Mausteller also pitched some.

Crestwood

Coach: Sean Foley

Class: 5A

District 2 titles: none

2023 WVC record: 5-9 Div. 1, 5th; 11-10 overall

2023 postseason: D2/4-5A Playoffs – Selinsgrove L 12-2

Home field: high school

Key returning players: Seniors – Mason Czpala, Robert Duffy, Trevor Miller, Nathan Stortz, Braiden Wanchisen, Chaz Wright; Junior – Chris Litchofski.

Outlook: The Comets lost their top three pitchers to graduation, although Duffy and Litchkofski do bring some experience to the mound. All-WVC selection Wright, a shortstop who is a St. John’s commit, hit .410 last season and is a thread on the basepaths. Wanchisen also had a solid season at the plate in 2023.

Dallas

Coach: Mike Viglone

Class: 4A

District 2 titles: 4 (last 2023)

2023 WVC record: 8-6 Div. 1, 4th; 18-8 overall

2023 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Tunkhannock W 11-1; Scranton Prep W 3-2; Honesdale W 11-0. PIAA 4A Playoffs – Esperanza W 12-1; Hanover W 6-0; Archbishop Wood W 8-3; Bellefonte Area L 7-1

Home field: high school

Key players: Seniors – Gavin Adamski, Sam Barrouk, Zach Paczewski, JJ Rischawy; Juniors – Dylan Geskey, Jude Nocito; Sophomore – Dominick Zangardi.

Outlook: The Class 4A state runner-up Mountaineers lost talent, but also return a lot of it. All-WVC pick Barrouk (St. Bonaventure) is among the WVC’s top pitchers. All-WVC selection Paczewski (Radford) didn’t pitch last season while recovering from an injury. He, Adamski, Geskey and Rischawy all hit well above .300 in 2023. Just need to fill a few spots.

Hazleton Area

Coach: Russ Canzler

Class: 6A

District 2 titles: 7 (last 2023)

2023 WVC record: 13-1 Div. 1, 1st; 18-5 overall

2023 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Delaware Valley W 5-1; Williamsport W 8-2. PIAA 6A Playoffs – North Penn L 10-0

Key returning players: Seniors – Jonas Aponick, Jordan Casterline, Antonio Doganiero, Jamie Martoccio, Richie Rossi; Junior – Nick Ledger; Sophomore – Dominic Marino

Outlook: Times Leader Player of the Year Brett Antolick (Texas A&M) was among the losses to graduation. Doganiero (Pitt), Aponick (George Washington) and Casterline will be on the mound. Ledger, Martoccio, Marino and Rossi are veteran hitters, although the Cougars need more offense than last season from the bottom of the order.

Pittston Area

Coach: Paul Zaffuto

Class: 5A

District 2 titles: 4 (last 2019)

2023 WVC record: 12-2 Div. 1, 2nd; 18-4 overall

2023 postseason: D2/4-5A Playoffs – Shikellamy W 11-0; Wallenpaupack W 8-3; Selinsgrove L 5-3 8 inn.

Home field: Primary Center, Rock Street, Hughestown

Key returning players: Senior – Drew DeLucca; Juniors – Jake Aftewicz, Silvio Giardina; Sophomore – Elijah Barr

Outlook: The Patriots lost plenty of power, speed and defense to graduation. All-WVC selection Barr was outstanding on the mound as a freshman. DeLucca and Afterwicz were .300-plus hitters last season, while Giardina (Lehigh) is back after his 2023 season was cut short by a non-sport injury. Pittston Area will need some newcomers to step up on offense.

Tunkhannock

Coach: Gary Custer

Class: 4A

District 2 titles: 6 (last 2011)

2023 WVC record: 4-10 Div. 1, 6th; 7-14 overall

2023 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Dallas L 11-1

Home field: High school

Key returning players: Seniors – Patrick Munley, Matt Spudis; Junior – Brandon Kozlansky; Sophomores – Collin Gregory, Randall Paxton.

Outlook: Tunkhannock had a senior-dominated lineup in 2023, so there will be several holes to fill. Pitching experience is very limited. As for offense, Munley is a veteran presence while Gregory, Kozlansky and Spudis will be counted on to bring more consistency to the attack.

Wilkes-Barre Area

Coach: Matt Skrepenak

Class: 6A

District 2 titles: none

2023 WVC record: 3-11 Div. 1, 7th; 5-16 overall

2023 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Wyoming Valley West L 6-5

Home field: Hilldale Park, Plains Twp.

Key returning players: Juniors – James Bottger, Logan Sincavage; Sophomores – Koleton Davies, Nathan Fritz, Jake Howe, Alex Hufford

Outlook: The Wolfpack will be a young team, but some of the players have experience from last season. Bottger, Fritz and Howe spent time on the mound, with Bottger tops in innings pitched. Sincavage, Davies and Hufford also logged playing time. There is only two seniors on the roster.

Wyoming Valley West

Coach: Mike Petroski

Class: 6A

District 2 titles: 9 (last 2016)

2023 WVC record: 9-5 Div. 1, 3rd; 11-11 overall

2023 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Wilkes-Barre Area W 6-5; Williamsport L 11-5

Home field: Spartan Stadium, North Gates Avenue, Kingston

Key returning players: Seniors – Aaron Klosko, Mason Matello; Juniors – Jake Dubaskas, Dan Escalante, Trevor Klem; Sophomore – D’vonte Rivers

Outlook: Valley West alum Petroski will be seeking to put his stamp on the program. Klosko, Matello and Klem all pitched some last season. Dubaskas, Escalante and Rivers brings experience to the diamond. The offense, though, needs to produce better than last year.

DIVISION 2

Hanover Area

Coach: Todd Kolbicka

Class: 4A

District 2 titles: 3 (last 1994)

2023 WVC record: 7-5 Div. 2, tied 3rd; 10-10 overall

2023 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Scranton Prep L 8-7 12 inn.

Home field: high school

Key returning players: Seniors – Brady Fallon, Nick Schiel

Outlook: Hanover Area graduated its top four pitchers, although Schiel did see some limited time on the mound. Likewise, the offense was also hit hard by graduation. The lineup will be young and inexperienced, so reaching last season’s win total will be challenging.

Holy Redeemer

Coach: Ryan Knowles

Class: 3A

District 2 titles: 2 (last 2017)

2023 WVC record: 11-1 Div. 2, 1st; 16-6 overall

2023 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Wyoming Seminary W 12-3; Riverside L 7-6

Home field: Gibby Field, Wilkes-Barre

Key returning players: Seniors – Luke Kopec, DJ McDermott; Juniors – Nick Mazzarella, Zach Schultz, Kayden Stevenson; Sophomore – Cody Quaglia

Outlook: Although the Royals lost some quality players, they have a strong group coming back. Kopec was an All-WVC outfielder. Mazzarella, Quaglia and Schultz pitched in a lot of games last year. McDermott will anchor the infield and Stevenson will be behind the plate. The divisional favorite.

Lake-Lehman

Coach: Mike Sholtis

Class: 3A

District 2 titles: 7 (last 2022)

2023 WVC record: 7-5 Div. 2, tied 3rd; 14-9 overall

2023 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Lakeland W 5-0; Mid Valley W 9-2; Riverside L 8-5

Home field: high school

Key returning players: Seniors – Jason Jones, Evan Kaiser; Juniors – Sam Finarelli, Jake Naugle, Chris Sholtis

Outlook: Most of the pieces of Lehman’s recent success have departed. Sholtis was an All-WVC performer and Kaiser brings a lot of experience to the field. The pitching needs to be sorted out. Jones, Finarelli and Naugle – in that order – did record some innings last year.

MMI Prep

Coach: Charlie Karchner

Class: A

District 2 titles: 4 (last 2022)

2023 WVC record: 2-10 Div. 2, 7th; 7-14 overall

2023 postseason: D2-A Playoffs – Susquehanna L 2-0

Home field: MMI Athletic Complex, Cedar Street, Freeland

Key returning players: Seniors – Andrew Burns, John Drobnock, Heath Williams, Zach Yenchko; Juniors – Tommy Horvat, Mike Kranyak, Lex Lispi, Nick Pantages, Josh Witner; Sophomore – Caleb Skuba

Outlook: MMI Prep returns plenty of veterans. The top four pitchers – Burns, Drobnock, Williams and Yenchko – will provided plenty of depth on the mound. Burns, Horvat, Witner and Skuba all hit well over .300 last year. Could be one of the better MMI teams in recent years.

Nanticoke Area

Coach: Kevin Ward

Class: 4A

District 2 titles: 4 (last 2004)

2023 WVC record: 8-4 Div. 2, 2nd; 11-10 overall

2023 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Valley View L 6-0

Key returning players: Seniors – Ricky Weihbrecht, Brandon Wozniak; Juniors – Derek Miller, Derek Shemanski

Outlook: Ward has the task in his first season of replacing most of the starting lineup and about half the pitching staff. Wozniak led the team in hitting and innings pitched last year. Weihbrecht will also be on the mound. Shemanski and Miller bring some experience to the batting order.

Wyoming Area

Coach: Rob Lemoncelli

Class: 4A

District 2 titles: 2 (last 2022)

2023 WVC record: 4-8 Div. 2, 5th; 4-16 overall

2023 postseason: Did not qualify

Home field: Atlas Field, Erie Avenue, West Pittston

Key returning players: Seniors – Tom Carlin, Colton Krogulski, Brady Noone; Juniors – Anthony DeLucca, Jeremy Layland; Sophomore – Jacob Snyder

Outlook: After a couple of successfully seasons, including playing in the 2021 Class 4A state title game, Wyoming Area underwent a rebuild last year. Carlin led the Warriors in innings pitched in 2023, while Krogulski and Rusinchak also saw time on the mound. Layland and Snyder were among the top hitters.

Wyoming Seminary

Coach: Kevin Miller

Class: 3A

District 2 titles: none

2023 WVC record: 3-9 Div. 2, 6th; 5-12 overall

2023 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Holy Redeemer L 12-3

Home field: Nesbitt Stadium, Schuyler Avenue, Kingston

Key returning players: Seniors – Alex Aiello, Ben Fenster, Mike Vodzak, Hayden Vought; Juniors – Colin Donovan, Antek Evan, Teddy Kraus

Outlook: Miller is Seminary’s third coach in as many seasons. He’ll have three experienced pitchers in Aiello, Fenster and Kraus, who led the Blue Knights in innings pitched in 2023. The lineup was rather young last year with only one since-graduated player seeing significant time.