On Wednesday, the Commission on Economic Opportunity launched its 44th Annual Thanksgiving Project — the oldest and largest holiday program in northeastern Pennsylvania providing food for elderly and families of Luzerne County.

And this year, a vital part of the experience will return to the way it was before 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the past three years, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, we have mailed vouchers for the purchase of turkeys and offered food pickup at local pantries,” CEO Executive Director Jennifer Warabak said. “This year’s event in Luzerne County will return to an in-person food pickup like the project was pre-COVID.”

“This means thousands of families across Luzerne County will have the opportunity to receive a turkey, all the holiday dinner sides, and dessert in one location this year,” Warabak added.

The project is an important part of CEO’s mission to fight food insecurity for “our neighbors in need” and to give them the opportunity to share in the annual holiday where all families enjoy the bounty of our nation,” she said.

To receive food, Warabak said people must pre-register. Registration is open now through Oct. 31 only.

You can register online at — www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org/register — or by calling 570-825-0968 or 570-208-7017.

The food distribution event will be held Nov. 18-19, at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

“We are grateful to the ASM Global team at Mohegan Sun Arena for hosting this event for us,” Warabak said.

“With the rising cost of food and basic needs, we know that families with children and our elderly neighbors will not be able to enjoy a holiday meal without our community’s help,” Warabak said. “With such an immense need ahead of us this year, the CEO/Weinberg Food Bank needs help from the community.”

Warabak said the majority of volunteer opportunities will be in the weeks leading up to the event, with limited volunteers needed at the event. Contact CEO to schedule a volunteer shift as soon as possible.

To donate or volunteer, visit online at — www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org/thanksgiving — or call 570-826-0510.

